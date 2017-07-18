Local nonprofit to give out free fans to the elderly this summer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The well-being of older adults is at a greater risk during extreme heat temperatures, especially if they have heart and/or respiratory conditions.

The Peninsula Agency on Aging (PAA) is partnering with Dominion Energy and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services to make sure that low-income senior citizens stay cool during the record temperatures Hampton Roads is facing this summer.

“Fan Care” is a program that provides one free fan or window A/C unit to older adults who live within the nonprofit’s service area and who meet eligibility requirements. PAA administers the program by screening applicants and distributing fans.

PAA was established in 1974 and provides programs in cooperation with other community agencies in Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg, Poquoson, and James City and York counties to assist older Virginians in independent and productive living.

