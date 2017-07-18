Bond denied for Virginia Beach woman accused of killing husband

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A judge denied bond on Tuesday morning for a woman accused of murdering her husband.

Police say Breanna Sullivan shot and killed her husband at an apartment near Lake Edward on Sunday night. The 21-year old is charged with second degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

During the bond hearing, Sullivan and her attorney asked a judge to consider granting a bond, arguing she has no criminal record and strong ties to the community.

Prosecutors opposed bond, saying there was no sign of a struggle and that her husband, Antonio, was unarmed.

The defense argued she was in fear for her life, referencing the couple’s history. In the end, the judge denied bond.

Sullivan is due back in court next week.