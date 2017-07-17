Shots fired as people gather at funeral for homicide victim in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A funeral in Newport News was interrupted by gunfire over the weekend, according to police.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of 18th Street for reports of a shooting on Saturday.

People were gathering at the Mount Mariah Church for a funeral service for a man who was recently killed in a homicide.

The caller told authorities that a group of black males wearing black shirts began shooting, striking several cars near the church.

There were about eight to 10 shots heard, according to police. They said a 53-year-old woman’s vehicle was damaged by the gunfire. The victim’s rear window was shattered and police said there were multiple casings found in front of the church.

Police are still investigating the incident. There were no reported injuries.