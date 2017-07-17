× Portsmouth Police need your help to find Douglas Riddick

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police need your help to find a man wanted for several charges including trespassing.

They’re trying to find Douglas D. Riddick, 60.

He is wanted for trespassing, contempt of court and revocation of a suspended sentence from a prior charge of possession with intent to distribute.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by citizen volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.