Firefighters contain fire at Norfolk Metro PCS

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in the 3200 block of Cromwell Road.

According to fire spokesperson, dispatchers received the called at approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel, crews worked to confine the fire to the store and kept the fire from spreading to a neighboring business. The fire was under control at 3:30 a.m.

Dommel says the store was unoccupied at the time. There were no reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters on scene. The cause of the fire in currently under investigation.