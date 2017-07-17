Firefighters contain fire at Norfolk Metro PCS

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire Rescue were dispatched to a report of a commercial structure fire in the 3200 block of Cromwell Road.
According to fire spokesperson, dispatchers received the called at approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Brandon Dommel, crews worked to confine the fire to the store and kept the fire from spreading to a neighboring business. The fire was under control at 3:30 a.m.
Dommel says the store was unoccupied at the time. There were no reported injuries to any civilians or firefighters on scene. The cause of the fire in currently under investigation.
36.879218 -76.253655