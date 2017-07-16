Virginia Beach woman battling stage four breast cancer receives home upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A community of military members rallied around one of their own in need on Saturday.

Gabe Cline is a Sailor in the Navy. His wife is five years into a battle against stage four breast cancer.

As her cancer progresses, the Cline's house requires upgrades to meet their changing needs.

Members of the military community pulled together to make the house more peaceful and handicap accessible.

"There were so many volunteers and there were so many people that were willing to donate their time and efforts just for us," Cline said. "It's surreal, we're just regular people."