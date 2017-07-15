× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Temperatures in the 80s, scattered afternoon showers and storms possible

A few isolated showers and storms possible tonight. Best chance will be in Carolina. The biggest threat will be heavy rain, possible flooding and lots of lightning. The cold front will stall overnight and storms will come to an end. Some patchy fog is possible overnight and tomorrow morning. Lows in the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Another chance to see some showers and storms Sunday. Should be a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Temperatures mainly in the 80s to start the work week, with some afternoon pop-up storms possible. Another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon (30%). highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-7 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

