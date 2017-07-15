Coast Guard helps woman after cutting leg on boat propeller in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. — Coast Guard crews helped an injured woman on her boat near Broad Bay Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to her call around 2:30 P.M.

When officials arrived, they learned the woman cut her leg on the boat’s propeller while trying to climb a ladder.

Coast Guard crews provided medical assistance for the woman before taking her to the Long Bay Pointe Marina, where the Virginia Beach Fire Department was waiting.

Firefighters handled the rest of the incident and treated her at that location.