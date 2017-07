SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Pruden Blvd. Saturday morning.

The call came in at 7:58 a.m.

Police say a man was pulling out of his driveway when a pickup truck pulling a trailer struck his car.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the truck were injured.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.