Too fat to adopt? A Local shelter pup’s weight loss journey to find a forever home!

Sometimes life changes in an instant and sends you on a new path.

Meet Strudel, the 7-year-old shelter pup who is fighting to live a better life and find a new family. She started her new journey to find a forever home after her owner sadly passed away. Her previous owners family decided they could not take on her medical issues so they took her to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. For months, Strudel watched as she was passed by for the younger pups due to her weight.

That’s when the shelter knew they had to get her out of there to give her a chance at a new life. Hearts for Hounds Rescue’s Kindra Powell stepped up to take on the hefty task of helping Strudel lose weight and find a fur-ever home.

Kindra soon found Strudel a foster mom, Kim, and together they partnered with Zoom Room Virginia Beach to come up with a plan to save this dog’s life.

John Cotthaus, owner of Zoom Room, designs special weekly workouts to help increase mobility and start building her stamina. Years and years of severe obesity is dangerous for a dogs joints and heart health. They are also working with a veterinarian to make sure they don’t do too much too fast.

Strudel is now on thyroid medication and is slowly increasing her stamina through daily walks and a controlled diet. Her road to recovery is not an easy one but she refuses to quit. Her tail is always wagging, she powers through her workouts without complaint and she just wants someone to hold and love her. She always thanks you with the sweetest puppy kisses too!

If you know anyone who would be a perfect fit for this loving girl you can contact Hearts for Hounds in Virginia Beach for adoption information. Strudel is great with other dogs, loves humans but is not a fan of cats. She has a lot of life left to live and with the help of her new weight loss team she is working to become the dog she’s meant to be.

To adopt or donate click HERE.

Follow Studel’s journey and progress weekly via Zoom Room VB and Hearts For Hounds Rescue.

Kristen Crowley, News 3