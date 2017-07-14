On the mic with Mike: Wink 1-on-1 with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Prior to his ninth annual Meet & Greet - a marquee fundraising event of the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation All-Star Weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took time to talk with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler live during WTKR News 3 at 6.

Tomlin, a Hampton native who attended Denbigh High School in Newport News and later played college football at William & Mary, became the youngest coach (36 years old) to ever win a Super Bowl when he guided the Steelers to a victory in Super Bowl XLIII (February 1, 2009). He's guided Pittsburgh to the playoffs in seven of his 10 seasons as head coach.