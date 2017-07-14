Hampton firefighters contain small residential fire

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a small residential fire in the 200 block of Beverly St. Friday afternoon.

Crews received the call at approximately 3:13 p.m. and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The fire was contained to one room.

It was reported that one person lives in the house but was not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters had to punch a hole in the back of the house to release the heat. The residence sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Extra fire crews were called in to help due to extreme heat and humidity.

There were no injuries.