× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat today, a break for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110.***

Another day of extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will top out between 105 and 110. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon and early evening. The chance for showers and storms will increase tonight as a cold front moves in. Severe storms are possible with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours possible.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop for the weekend. It will still be humid but highs will drop to near 90 on Saturday. Afternoon heat index values will be near 100. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday with lower humidity. More sunshine will mix in Sunday but we could still see a scattered shower or storm.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 14th

1963 F2 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

2000 F0 Tornado: Middlesex Co, F0 Tornado Mathews Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.