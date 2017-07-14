Suffolk Police searching for missing endangered woman

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered woman.

Janet Sutton, 46, of Suffolk, was last seen leaving her home on July 14 driving a 2017 burgundy Kia Forte heading south on North Main Street and may be en route to Florida.

Sutton is 5’6″ and 165 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and could be wearing a short spiky wig with a bright gold or peacock color to change her appearance. She reportedly recently shaved her head.

Sutton was last seen wearing a black tank top and black leggings with a purple stripe.

She is endangered because she requires medication, which she does not have with her.

If seen, do not approach. Please call 911 or your local police department.