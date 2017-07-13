× Warning: Heat Stroke can happen when temperatures get this high

Norfolk, Va. Dangerous heat throughout Hampton Roads and anyone that’s been outside knows how brutal it feels after even just a few minutes.

On days like today with the sun blazing Matt Minguez remembers what it was like to suffer from heat stroke.

“I’d been in the sun for five or six hours and then I started vomiting,” said Matt Minguez.

Today he is a contractor but a few years ago he worked in landscaping and one day at work it got bad.

“It was painful. I had my muscles convulsing the entire time,” said Minguez, “If I would’ve went to sleep, I probably wouldn’t of woken up. It’s not something to play around with.”

He said he spent two days in the hospital and had kidney failure.

Thursday a fighterfighter in Hampton was treated for heat exhaustion and after fighting flames at a home on Mallory Street.

The firefighter is okay but experts are warning people to be careful in these extreme temperatures.

Minguez said he learned from his experience and wants others to be careful in these extreme temperatures.