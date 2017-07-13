HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Steven Gundry, author of the New York Times bestseller The Plant Paradox, explains why those supposedly healthy eating choices might not be so good for us after all.
The Hidden Dangers of “Healthy Foods” on Coast Live
-
‘Healthy’ foods have most of us confused, survey finds
-
10 ways to make fast food healthier for your kids
-
Is chocolate good or bad for health?
-
Apple cider vinegar: What the experts say
-
Transformation Tuesday: Chesapeake woman shares her story after two strokes
-
-
The children most likely to be bullied by their own friends
-
Eating fried potatoes linked to higher risk of death, study says
-
Why we all need green in our lives
-
No fruit juice for kids under 1, pediatricians advise
-
Weight loss can be tied to when, not just what, you eat
-
-
Drinking non-cow milk linked to shorter kids, study suggests
-
Should you eat three big meals or many mini-meals?
-
Tips for healthy ways to prepare our favorite summer foods on Coast Live