Suspect in custody admits to participating in murders of missing Pennsylvania men

A lawyer for Cosmo DiNardo, a 20-year-old man who was arrested Wednesday for attempting to sell a vehicle belonging to one of four missing men in eastern Pennsylvania, said his client has confessed to “his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men.”

Attorney Paul Lang told reporters the confession came after the district attorney promised not to seek the death penalty.

DiNardo told authorities where to find the bodies, Lang said.

Four men between 18 and 22 went missing over several days last week within miles of each other in Pennsylvania.

On Thursday investigators were painstakingly excavating the 12.5-foot-deep grave where the body of one of the four missing men and other human remains were found, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said Thursday.

The body — identified as Dean Finocchiaro, 19 — was discovered Wednesday on a sprawling property in suburban Philadelphia. Additional human remains were found inside a “common grave” but haven’t been identified, Weintraub said.

Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township was last seen at 6 p.m. July 5 and was reported missing the next day after he had no contact with friends or family and didn’t show up to work, police said.

Finocchiaro, of Middletown Township was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, police said.

Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg and Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township were last seen together Friday night near the Doylestown area in Bucks County, CNN affiliate KYW-TV reported. Sturgis’ father said the two were friends.

