Shed destroyed by fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Emergency crews responded early Thursday afternoon to a residential structure fire in the 4600 block of Godwin Boulevard.

The first units arrived on scene at approximately 5:06 p.m., where firefighters found a 16′ x 16′ detached shed on fire. The fire was brought under control at 5:19 p.m. and did not extend to the main residential structure.

The shed was declared a total loss.

The Suffolk Police Department provided traffic control at the scene and briefly closed the roadway in both directions. The roadway was reopened at 5:34 p.m.

There were no injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.