Man killed in Gloucester County crash

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A 22-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Low Ground Road in Gloucester County.

According to Virginia State Police, Matthew Gowen was driving a 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis north on Low Ground Road around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

Gowen was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

He suffered major injuries and was transported to Walter Reed Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the crash is still pending.