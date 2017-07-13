× Local Vietnam veteran receives new roof

HAMPTON, Va. – A Vietnam Veteran from Hampton is getting a much need new roof built Thursday.

Colony Construction, an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor, will be installing a new roof for Vincent McVicker, a veteran of the Vietnam War, as part of Owens Corning’s national Roof Deployment Project.

The project is part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity to provide homes to veterans in need.

McVicker’s roof has been untouched since the 1950s and had needed repairs.

But after a winter storm, he knew it was time to replace it.

When he reached out to Colony Construction they offered to do it free of charge with the help of Owens Corning Roofing and Habitat for Humanity.

The roof should be completed by Friday.