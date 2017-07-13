Football seasons inches closer as the ACC Kickoff commences in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the temperatures continue to creep up, so does the upcoming football season. Before fall camp, the preseason gets started with conference media days.

The Atlantic Coast Conference figures to be competitive this season with some talent-heavy and experience-laden teams.

Day one will consist of the Atlantic division schools speaking to the media, headlined by the 2017 national champion Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers lost the ACC Player of the Year in quarterback Deshaun Watson but still return experience on both sides of the ball.

Also speaking on Thursday: Louisville, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Syracuse, Boston College, and Florida State. Virginia and Virginia Tech won’t speak until Friday.

The Seminoles have made themselves at home in Hampton Roads over the past five years. Florida State will have a defense that will potentially see Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes), Levonta Taylor (Ocean Lakes), and Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith) on the field at one time.

This past recruiting cycle, Bishop Sullivan’s Khalan Laborn chose the Seminoles as well.

Last season we asked FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher what made the 757 an emphasis for him over the years:

I asked Jimbo Fisher about his affection for the #757 and he was NOT short on answers. https://t.co/JRRNVVcNVO pic.twitter.com/AsAixLX7e1 — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) July 22, 2016

News 3 Sports’ Mitch Brown will be on-site at The Westin Charlotte providing on-site updates.