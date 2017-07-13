First Warning Traffic – Road work for Thursday

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 9-15

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 9-13 as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Right-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass July 10-14, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full-ramp closures on I-64 and at Fort Eustis Boulevard, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.: July 12-13: I-64 east on-ramp from Fort Eustis Boulevard east

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 9-13, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full-ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (Exit 243-B) July 9-13, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The Sunday night closure will not begin before 10 p.m. Detour in place.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Intermittent stoppages and single-lane closures as follows: Intermittent stoppages up to 15 minutes in both directions as follows. Motorists should expect delays and plan an alternate route: July 11-12 between midnight and 2 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 9-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures eastbound at the Willoughby Bridge July 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 12-13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-664 north between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and 35 th Street (Exit 5) in Newport News: July 14-15 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Full closure and single-lane closures as follows: There will be eight separate openings lasting 20 minutes each July 10 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The openings will affect traffic in both directions. Motorists should expect delays and plan alternate routes. Single-lane closures westbound: July 11-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 14 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 15 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 3 a.m. July 10. Motorists should plan an alternate route: Eastbound from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. Westbound from the SR 406 Terminal Boulevard/SR 337 Hampton Boulevard exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd./Naval Station Gate 3A.

Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 3 a.m. July 10. Motorists should plan an alternate route: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound July 10-14 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures eastbound July 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound July 10-13 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 10-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 12-13 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past I-64/Granby Street and ending before Gate 3A. July 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 14 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 17. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 14 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 17. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273): July 10-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.0

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows: Alternating lane closures between Old Stage Road (Exit 227) and VA-199/Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242-A) in both directions as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 9-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 east to I-664 south. One lane will remain open at all times: July 9-13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. July 15 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound between the interchange with I-664 south (Exit 264) and Armistead Avenue east (Exit 265-A) July 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be dual-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and full-ramp closures as follows. No two consecutive ramps will closed at the same time, and detours will be in place for the ramp closures. Dual-lane closures northbound between Power Plant Parkway (Exit 2) and the interchange with I-64 west (Exit 1-A) July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work may occur one night July 10-13 if weather delays the work July 9. The off-ramp from I-664 south to Portsmouth Boulevard east (Exit 11-B) will be closed July 11-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard east to I-664 south will be closed July 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: July 9-13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. July 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. the following morning. July 15 from noon to midnight.

I-264 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: The following ramps will be closed. Detours will be in place: The on-ramp from East City Hall Avenue to I-264 west will be closed July 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. July 10 and ending no later than noon July 14 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting at noon July 10 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 14 between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road.

US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Wiggins Road to Market Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place: July 13 from 7 p.m. to noon the following day.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions starting at Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 10-13 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 9-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.



I-64/NORTHAMPTON BOULEVARD INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENTS

NORFOLK– This interchange is one of the highest volume interchanges in the region. The project will modify the off-ramp interfaces to Northampton Boulevard from I-64 and lengthen the acceleration lane from Northampton Boulevard to I-64 West.

The work includes widening the I-64 West exit ramp approach to Northampton Boulevard from two lanes to five lanes (two left turns, two right turns and the existing continuous flow lane will be maintained but tightened for a more integrated movement onto Northampton Boulevard). The traffic signal at Northampton will also be modified.

The I-64-East ramp to Northampton Boulevard will be realigned to a signalized “T” and the ramp merge onto Northampton will be removed.

The project will increase the off-ramp capacity and eliminating difficult arterial weaving movements on Northampton Boulevard will greatly improve operations and safety at this location.

Branch Civil was awarded the construction contract valued at $3.9 million to improve safety and operation of this high-volume interchange. The construction will result in some nightly shoulder and mobile lane closures. The project is scheduled to be completed May 2018.