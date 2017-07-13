× First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity to end the work week

Today has been the hottest day so far this year. Expect sweltering conditions this evening as heat index values remain above 100°. Skies will be partly cloudy with a pop-up shower possible this evening, but most areas will stay drive. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, helping to pump in that hot and humid air. It is going to be a warm and muggy night with lows in the low 80s and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The heat will stick around for the end of the work week. Temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110. Expect more sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A cold front will approach from the northwest bringing the chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 for severe storms, so we will be keeping a close eye on radar Friday evening.

A little bit of relief behind the cold front for the weekend. Temperatures will dip into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible for both days, but the pick of the weekend looks to be Sunday, when we will see more sunshine. Temperatures will warm back to the 90s next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Late-day showers and storms possible (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms (40%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 11 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.