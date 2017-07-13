HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We meet a rising star with big bedroom plans on the latest installment of Ready, Set, Renovate!
Discover One Kid’s Brilliant Bedroom Makeover on Coast Live
-
Ready Set Renovate goes flipping to see what it takes to turn a profit on Coast Live
-
A fire sale renovation on Coast Live
-
How one couple is building a big retirement with a tiny house on Coast Live
-
A renovation rush with Ready Set Renovate on Coast Live
-
The final reveal and results of a house flip after fire on Coast Live
-
-
Completing a home office renovation on Coast Live
-
Ready Set Renovate wraps up a home office makeover on Coast Live
-
Ready, Set, Renovate the closet Part 2 on Coast Live
-
A look inside the tiny house trend on Coast Live
-
The Summer Guide to Tiny House Renovations on Coast Live
-
-
Ready, Set, Renovate a home office on Coast Live
-
Making the most of a tiny house’s space on Coast Live
-
Getting dressed and ready for Tidewater Comicon on Coast Live