Cat Cafe opens in Norfolk!

Cat lovers rejoice! Catnip Cafe is officially open.

Friday, July 14th marks the grand opening of the new Norfolk spot.

Catnip Cat Cafe is a place to grab a coffee, tea or snack and spend time with cats. The cats are from local shelters and are available for adoption.

They said they will partner with local rescue organizations and shelters for the cats and also for their expertise in making sure the cats are living happy, healthy lives at the cafe until they are adopted.

Here are several events that will be held at the cafe, according to their website:

Movie Night – Come watch a movie while hanging with the kitties

Yoga Sessions – Yoga with the ultimate yogis to really show you how to get in those awkward cat-like poses. Let the masters show you the proper technique for those crazy poses that cats do so effortlessly. Purrr-vana

Paint Night – Cat themed paint session while the kitties demand you only get their “good side”

Date Night – Spend time with your special someone with some furry special someones

Game Night – Get a group together and have some fun. Cat-opoly anyone?

Click here to visit Catnip’s website to learn more.