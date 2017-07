Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The winner of the car from the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway picked up her new wheels Monday.

Mr. Venus Tanyag won a 2017 Nissan Rogue from Nissan of Chesapeake and Southern Bank.

Venus says he's bought a Dream Home ticket for the past five years and is happy to do so because it's for a great cause.