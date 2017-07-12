How to get the limited time Game of Thrones Snapchat filter

Have you seen your Snapchat friends posting stories as white walkers?
The filter will not just pop up in the app like usual…there’s a trick to getting it.
Insider put together some simple instructions on how to get the HBO filter:
1- If you are on a mobile device click here and you should be prompted in Snapchat to get the filter
2- If you are on a computer, open Snapchat on your phone and take a picture of the icon found here
There is also another catch – the filter is only good for one hour of fun.
Season 7 finally returns Sunday!
News 3 had some fun and found white walkers around the studio Wednesday night.
Note: You must have the Snapchat app in order to use the filter