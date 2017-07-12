Alewerks Brewing Company coming to Williamsburg Premium Outlets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Shoppers will soon be able to enjoy an ice cold beer while taking a break between outlet stores.

Alewerks Brewing Company is opening late summer at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The 3,000 square foot tasting rooms will feature ten beers on tap, high-top seating and a three barrel system for on-site brewing.

The local brewery has received several awards, including a gold medal in the 2017 Virginia Craft Brewers Cup in the European Pale Lager category for Weekend Lager.

“Alewerks Brewing Company will bring an added value to Williamsburg Premium Outlets visitors,” said Brandy Coffee, general manager of the James City County shopping destination. “After a long day of shopping and saving at our sought-after outlet retailers, guests can unwind and enjoy local sips with friends, coworkers and loved ones. We are honored to host the second arm of this local brewery that is already well-loved in the community.”

For more information on the outlets, visit premiumoutlets.com/williamsburg.