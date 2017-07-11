× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days feeling like 100+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of extreme heat… Yesterday was hot but it will feel even hotter for the rest of the work week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, heat index values will reach into the low triple digits. Expect a nice mix of sunshine and clouds through the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible but rain will not be widespread. It will be slightly breezy today with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will return to the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon heat index values to 105+. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a “pop-up” shower or thunderstorm. The chance for showers and storms will go up for Friday as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will dip into the upper 80s for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 11th

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co, Severe Weather Outbreak Southeast Virginia, East Coastal VA

