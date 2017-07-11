× ODU football player, son of Head Coach, scheduled to face a judge for running from police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A football player and the son of ODU’s head football coach faces a judge Tuesday, charged with running from police.

Derek Wilder, an Old Dominion University linebacker and son of Coach Bobby Wilder, was charged in May with eluding police, reckless driving and no registration according to court records.

Chesapeake Police said the incident happened at 11:20 a.m. on May 18. Police say two motorcycles were driving recklessly at West Military and South Military Road. One driven by Wilder, the other by ODU corner back Aquante Thornton.

According to the officer’s report when they initiated a stop, one of the motorcycles stopped but the other motorcycle, driven by Wilder, hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the bike.

Wilder was taken to the hospital and then issued charges before being released. Thornton was charged on scene.

Thornton and Wilder were charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.

Thornton was charged with failure to properly secure license plate. Wilder was charged with failure to register vehicle.

“Derek Wilder has been suspended indefinitely from the team,” Bobby Wilder told News 3.

At 10 a.m. Wilder and Thornton are expected to be in court.

