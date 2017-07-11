Naval Station Norfolk to host Chambers Field Centennial Air Show this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Station Norfolk will host the Chambers Field Centennial Air Show on Saturday, July 5.

The theme is “100 years of Chambers Field” and will showcase the pride and heritage of naval aviation at the field.

Guests will be able to see vintage aircraft from the Military Aviation Museum, including the Grumman Wildcat, Douglas Skyraider, the PBY Catalina and other authentic and replica scale models.

There will also be live performances from the Lima Lima Flight Team, Prowlers of the Pacific and the Black Daggers parachute team. The event will have other demonstrations by aircraft currently stationed at Naval Station Norfolk.

The air show will be from noon to 4 p.m. Gates 3 and 4 open at 10 a.m.

Admission is free and open to the general public.

The last time Naval Station Norfolk held an airshow at Chambers Field was in April 2002.