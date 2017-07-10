Sheriff offering free gun safety class to York Co., Poquoson residents

YORK COUNTY, Va. – York-Poquson Sheriff Diggs is offering a free gun safety class to citizens of York County and Poquoson.

The class will be held on July 19 from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

In order to participate, you must be 18 years of age or older.

This course is for general handgun safety and is not a concealed carry course. However, it does meet the safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit.

A certificate of completion will be given at the end of the two hour course.

The course is NOT a hands on course, it is lecture only.

