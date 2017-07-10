Photos: Waterspouts spotted in Dare County – July 10

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Multiple confirmed waterspouts were spotted offshore in the Kill Devil Hills area Monday.

Several News 3 viewers sent in pictures.

A tornado warning remained in effect until 11:30 a.m. for northwestern Outer Banks/Dare County.

According to the National Weather Service, the waterspouts moved slowly to the Northeast.

If you are ever in the area of a tornado warning, take cover immediately. Move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a mobile home, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.