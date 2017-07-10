Newport News Shipbuilding reaches tentative agreement with steelworkers union

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Shipbuilding has reached a tentative agreement with leaders of the United Steelworkers union.

“Newport News Shipbuilding has provided its final offer to the United Steelworkers as part of negotiations to establish a new contract that would be effective on Monday, July 10,” a spokesperson said.

Newport News Shipbuilding says they are “confident” that the union will recognize their offer as fair and benefits everyone involved.

“It can be challenging to develop a contract proposal that balances the needs of our union workforce with the company’s desire to maintain flexibility and stability in a competitive business environment, and this offer does that,” the spokesperson added.

Union membership will vote on the contract in the coming weeks.