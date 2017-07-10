Marcus Vick indicted on drug charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former Virginia Tech quarterback Marcus Vick has been indicted on drug charges.

Court records said a grand jury found enough evidence to indict Vick Monday.

Vick was arrested in October, 2016 and charged with one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug.

When the arrest was made Vick gave officers permission to enter an apartment and officers detained four men who were inside.

The investigation revealed that the apartment was Vick’s residence and he consented to a search.

RELATED:

Police video from April incident shows former NFL quarterback Marcus Vick running from officers

Marcus Vick pleads guilty to resisting arrest in Newport News

Marcus Vick granted $50,000 bond

Marcus Vick arrested for assaulting law enforcement in Newport News

Marcus Vick arrested for DUI in Georgia