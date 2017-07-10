Local chapter of Black Lives Matter to hold news conference

NORFOLK, Va. – Black Lives Matter 757 is set to hold a news conference around noon at Buckroe Beach.

The group did not mention specifically what the news conference will be about, but they tweeted “all will be revealed.”

#ShutDown757PressConference Police & Grass Roots Press Conference where all will be revealed 12noon at #BuckroeBeach #ShutDown757 — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) July 10, 2017

Earlier Monday morning, the group tweeted that the “757 will be shut down,” on July 10 at 7:57 p.m.

#ShutDown757 TODAY at 7:57pm the #757 will be shut down e.mail BlackLivesMatter757@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/s60aVUBZM1 — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) July 10, 2017

On July 10, 2016, Black Lives Matter protesters blocked Interstate 264 at the Downtown Tunnel in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police, the protesters dispersed when officers told them their protest was an unlawful assembly and if they did not leave they would be arrested. Police say the protesters left peacefully and no one was arrested.