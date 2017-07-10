Deaths reported after military plane crash in Mississippi

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. — Officials say at least five people are confirmed dead after a military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, according to WREG-TV.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Greenwood Commonwealth that there were 9 people on board the plane, a Lockheed C-130 military transport aircraft.

At least five people are dead after a military plane crashed in LeFlore County, Mississippi. https://t.co/AYCN9kuI0j pic.twitter.com/drgfF8gher — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) July 10, 2017

“A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10,” the U.S. Marines confirmed on Twitter. “Further information will be released as available.”

The plane crashed in a field near County Road 237 and Highway 82, which is near the Leflore County/Sunflower County line.

A USMC KC-130 mishap occurred the evening of July 10. Further information will be released as available. pic.twitter.com/QEFhooJZmC — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 11, 2017

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant posted on Facebook, “Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom.”

It’s not yet clear what route the plane was flying.

Investigators are still working to locate the other people who were aboard and determine the cause of the crash.