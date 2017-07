NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 11-year-old was shot in the shoulder on the 2200 Avenue Block of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News Monday night.

It was reported that the male was outside taking out the trash when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, according to police.

At this time, the identity of the victim is unknown and there is no suspect information.

It is unknown how serious the child’s injuries are.

Police are still on the scene investigating.