Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A woman was killed after being struck by a truck Saturday evening.
Virginia State Police were called to investigate the incident around 10:22 p.m.
The incident occurred in Carrollton Blvd. at the intersection of Whippingham Parkway.
Police say Anne Marie Pruitt, 33, was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
Pruitt was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
36.956155 -76.526177