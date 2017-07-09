Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A woman was killed after being struck by a truck Saturday evening.

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the incident around 10:22 p.m.

The incident occurred in Carrollton Blvd. at the intersection of Whippingham Parkway.

Police say Anne Marie Pruitt, 33, was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Pruitt was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.