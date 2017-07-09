Redskins’ Kirk Cousins not worried as contract extension deadline looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. - For the fifth year in a row, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins returned to his hometown of Holland, Michigan for his annual youth football camp.

Hundreds of campers got valuable life lessons and football skills from Cousins, who's enjoying his off days before the team reports to Richmond for training camp on July 27th.

It's not the 27th that is the most anticipated date in July for Redskins fans right now, it's July 17th. If the Redskins and Cousins don't come to an agreement within the next eight days, the quarterback will earn $24 million guaranteed under his second straight franchise tag.

Those looming dates however, haven't stopped Cousins from enjoying his time at home and with his towns future stars.

"Just taking it all in stride, enjoying the summer break," said Cousins. "My agent will handle it, we'll see where it goes from here."