Kayak at sunset at the Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden is giving people the opportunity to enjoy the sunset while taking a guided kayak tour.

Experience guides will show kayakers the plants and animals that inhabit the shores and waters of Lake Whitehurst.

Kayaks, paddles and safety equipment will be provided.

Be prepared to get a little wet–sit-on-top (wet) kayaks will be used. Both double and single sit-on-top kayaks are available on a limited first come, first serve basis. Kayak preference must be requested at the time of reservation, but is not guaranteed.

No experience is necessary. The Garden says the tour is great for beginners and will include pre-trip instructions.

The trip is priced per person. Click here for more information.

So far, there are four tours: Tuesday, July 18; Thursday, July 20; Wednesday, July 26; and Thursday, August 17. The July dates are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The August date is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.