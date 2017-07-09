× First Warning Forecast: Cranking up the heat and humidity

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some of the hottest temperatures so far this year for the upcoming week.

As we head through this evening, expect partly cloudy skies. A very slight chance for a shower or storm, mainly in North Carolina, associated with the frontal system stalled to our south. Some patchy fog is possible in the morning.

Monday will be mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Dewpoints will rise into the 70s, making it feel hotter. Even warmer for Tuesday, with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll have heat index values near 100°.

We’re really cranking the heat for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 90s, with heat index values near 105°! We’ll have a chance to see some afternoon scattered showers and storms on Thursday. Better chances for showers and storms on Friday. Back to the 80s for the weekend, with shower and storm chances.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. More humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Slight chance for a shower or storm (20%). Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s, with heat index values near 100°. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW…near 0 percent

*Formation chance through 5 days: LOW…20 percent

