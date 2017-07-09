80/20 Burger Bar creates plant-based menu for fundraiser in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all vegetarians and vegans!

Hampton Roads VegFest is hosting a fundraiser at 80/20 Burger Bar on July 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chefs have created a plant-based (vegan) menu for the special occasion:

Appetizers:

-Indian Pakora With Plum Sauce (GF)

-Fried Avocado With A Cucumber Dill Sauce

-Watermelon And Serrano Pepper Gazpacho (GF)

Entrees:

-Roasted Cauliflower Po Boy

-Veggie Burger On A Pretzel Bun With Fresh Made Vegan Mozzarella (Cashew)

-Samosa Duo: “Beef” With Onions & Roasted Vegetables And Vegan Mozzarella (Cashew)

-Paneer Makhani With Basmati Rice (GF)

Dessert:

-Homemade Peanut Butter Dipped In Chocolate (GF)

-Pungo Strawberry Shortcake

There will also be live music at the events.

VegFest will be getting 25% of all vegan food and alcohol sold during the fundraiser, so buy as much as your stomach can handle, or more.

Hampton Roads VegFest celebrates plant-based food and cruelty free living. The festival will take place at Chesapeake City Park on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.