SAVANNAH, Ga. – Shia LaBeouf was arrested Saturday around 4 a.m.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the actor was booked for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness,

LaBeouf is in Savannah filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon.

He was released on a $7,000 bond.

LeBeouf was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault earlier this year at a rally against President Trump, according to CBS News.