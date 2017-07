NORFOLK, Va. – Many of us have (literally) paid the price for turning in our library books past their due date.

This week, Norfolk Public Libraries are giving people a break.

You can return your late books to any Norfolk Public Library without a fine from Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 15.

Lost library card costs will also be waived during Free Fine Week.

Norfolk Public Library is asking people to donate a new school supply item for Norfolk kids instead.