Norfolk Botanical Garden to host fourth annual Butterfly Festival

The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are holding their fourth annual Butterfly Festival on July 15.

The festival is free with Garden admission and will take place in the Garden’s Bristow Butterfly Garden.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy demonstrations, crafts, gardening workshops and face painting.

Visitors will able to buy butterfly friendly plants from the Butterfly Society of Virginia.

Butterfly lovers will also have the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with butterflies and caterpillars at the Garden’s Butterfly House.

To learn more about the Butterfly Society of Virginia, visit http://butterflysocietyofva.org/.