Man shot outside Franklin apartment complex

FRANKLIN, Va. – A Baltimore man was shot outside Dorchester Square Apartments early Saturday morning.

An unknown suspect came up to the 37-year-old man and fired several times, striking him in the right buttock and lower left leg. The suspect ran away.

Police say the victim was intoxicated and uncooperative with investigators.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Thirty minutes before the shooting, officers responded to Dorchester Square Apartments for a reported fight. When they got there, they didn’t see a fight but they dispersed a large crowd of approximately 60 people.

It is unknown if the two events are related.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.