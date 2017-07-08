Five years later, Admirals and fans relive Calder Cup Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's hard to imagine that five years have passed since one of the most improbable runs in Hampton Roads sports history.

28 regular season straight wins (an AHL record), a Calder Cup finals sweep, all accomplishments from the 2012 Norfolk Admirals team.

Saturday at the Waterside District, the band was back together as fans piled in to get autographs and cheer on former Admirals who have went on to star in the NHL.

"To get this many guys back at this point in time, it's been awesome to reconnect with one another," said defenseman Mike Kostka.

Among the attendees were the 2011-12 AHL Player of the Year Cory Conacher, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, Lightning forward Tyler Johnson, and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, among others.

"I don't think there's going to be another run like this," said Gudas. "We were lucky enough to be on the right side of the team and I think everybody that was a part of the team were buying in and that's why so many guys are here."

The record for the 28-game win streak still stands as the longest in AHL history. The Admirals went 12-3 in the 2011-12 playoffs.

As for the 10-year reunion, it's likely but a destination? Not set in stone just yet. "Prague was an option," said Gudas. "We'll see where we end up, and the weekend is still going on for us."