8-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray’s bodybuilding Classic returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Some of the world's buffest bods were in Norfolk this weekend for eight-time Ms. Olympia Lenda Murray's annual IFBB Pro-Am and NPC Classic at Norfolk State.

More than 150 competitors, professional and amateur came to compete for championships in bikini, Ms. Figure, bodybuilding, and classic physique. Men and women of all ages, even in the upper 50s and 60s competed.

Murray, who lived in Hampton Roads for seven years, says that bodybuilding continues to grow globally, especially in Hampton Roads.

"If you look at the number of competitors at my show, the majority are from Virgnia Beach, from Norfolk, from Virginia," said Murray. "There's so many divisions and categories that it's really opening up."

Throughout her career, Murray has become a household name in the bodybuilding community. She also does shows in Atlanta and Detroit, but always finds a way back to Hampton Roads.