Two passengers ‘okay’ after small plane crashes in Chowan River

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Deputies are responding to a report that a small plane went down in the Chowan River Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Dexter Hayes.

The plane is a river plane and it landed on the water during the crash.

Sheriff Hayes said they have reports that both plane passengers were picked up by another boater.

The passengers went to an Urgent Care and are ‘okay’ deputies said.

Authorities have contacted the company that is labeled on the plane and added paperwork said it was out of Chesapeake.

The company is getting a team together to get the plane out of the water.

